Meet the mysterious artist who has been creating toy brick murals to help brighten up our streets using Lego.
Artist ‘Bricksy’ has been creating over 50 toy brick murals and placing them all over Gosport High Street and beyond.
But now his latest creations have recently appeared in the streets of Southsea, featuring nostalgic characters of the 80s which are replicated with Lego bricks.
Watch the video embedded in this story to meet the artist - and see here for a longer Shots! TV video feature.
