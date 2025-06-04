Meet the mysterious artist who has been creating toy brick murals to help brighten up our streets using Lego.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist ‘Bricksy’ has been creating over 50 toy brick murals and placing them all over Gosport High Street and beyond.

But now his latest creations have recently appeared in the streets of Southsea, featuring nostalgic characters of the 80s which are replicated with Lego bricks.