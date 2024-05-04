Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity match will take place at Baffins Milton Rovers FC on Sunday, May 5 with kick off at 1pm. The match has been arranged to raise awareness and money for the charity Melanoma UK in honour of Sherie Shepherd, who passed away from the disease in 2019 at the age of 36. Sherie was a much loved daughter, wife, mum, sister and friend.

Family and friends will be competing against each other in the match and a group of fundraisers will also be arriving who are doing a charity bike ride from Bath in the morning. There will be children's activities and a live band for entertainment with the gates opening at 12pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...