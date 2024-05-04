Melanoma UK Charity football match to take place at Baffins Milton Rovers in honour of Sherie Shepherd
The charity match will take place at Baffins Milton Rovers FC on Sunday, May 5 with kick off at 1pm. The match has been arranged to raise awareness and money for the charity Melanoma UK in honour of Sherie Shepherd, who passed away from the disease in 2019 at the age of 36. Sherie was a much loved daughter, wife, mum, sister and friend.
Family and friends will be competing against each other in the match and a group of fundraisers will also be arriving who are doing a charity bike ride from Bath in the morning. There will be children's activities and a live band for entertainment with the gates opening at 12pm.
Tickets are £5 on the door and there will be an auction and raffle on the day. People are also able to donate to the cause via a GoFundMe page which can be found here.
