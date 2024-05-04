Southsea Bandstand 2024: Popular live free music event to return to Castle Field
Portsmouth City Council have announced that Bandstand live performances will be returning in 2024 with the first scheduled for the weekend of May 25. Performances will take place on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 at Castle Field in Southsea.
The line-ups have been announced with acts such as EMZ All Stars and Offbeat Offensive set to entertain the crowds. The show will be hosted by the local charity Tonic Music for Mental Health.
More shows are set to be announced for the summer as it tours across the city with performances expected at King George V playing field in Cosham and Victoria Park. The details will be announced on the Live at the Bandstand Facebook page.
