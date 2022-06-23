Tesco cafés in Portsmouth will provide the hot meals to armed forces personnel this Sunday (June 26) as a thank you for their service.

All serving armed forces personnel, regulars and reservists get a free full cooked breakfast, vegan cooked breakfast, sausage bap or a bacon bap by presenting their MOD90 identification card at any Tesco café – with a limit of one breakfast per cardholder.

Tesco cafés in the area include Tesco Extra at Fratton Way and Tesco Extra at Solent Road, Havant.

Serving armed forces personnel can get a free breakfast at Tesco cafes in Portsmouth this weekend.

Ashwin Prasad, chief product officer at Tesco and director sponsor of the Armed Forces Network, said: ‘We’re proud to be able to support National Armed Forces Day, which will celebrate the tremendous contribution that the armed forces make to our country.

‘Everyone loves a free breakfast and we thought it was a gesture that showed how much we value members of the armed forces.’

Tesco stores will also be holding collections for Help for Heroes.

Rhys Little, chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: ‘We've got a long history of getting behind those who have been in the forces.

‘We've received the Gold award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme twice now, and we were also the first retailer to sign the Armed Forces Covenant in 2014. ‘We also do our best to give anyone leaving the army, navy or RAF a chance to forge a new career.’