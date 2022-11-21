Organised and led by the colleagues at the grounds based in Bartons Road, everyone is welcome to the service on the evening of Tuesday, December 13.

It is hoped the event will provide comfort for bereaved relatives and friends who want to remember their loved ones during a particularly difficult time of year. People are invited to leave a personal tribute on the Christmas tree and light a candle to reflect and remember.

Lesley Hadley, bereavement coordinator for bereavement care – a free service provided by Southern Co-op, said: ‘We hope that spending this time with others, who will be sharing similar thoughts and emotions, will bring some comfort and support. The memorial service can help people from all backgrounds come together as a caring community to express their grief and gratitude.’

An aerial view of The Oaks, Havant Crematorium

After the service, people will be invited to join the colleagues for festive food and refreshments.

Anyone interested in attended must RSVP by emailing [email protected] or by phoning (023) 9222 2648. The memorial service will also be available via webcast for those who cannot attend in person.

This Christmas The Oaks have also created a special dedication page for people to leave messages, photos, and thoughts to remember those who are no longer with us at christmas2022.light-up-a-life.org/thoaks.

People can also make a donation in their memory, which will go to charities supporting young people in the community.

