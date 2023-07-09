There is going to be a free public exhibition at St Mary’s Church in Hayling Island from Monday to Wednesday in honour of the Combined Operations Pilotage and Reconnaissance Parties (COPP). Ahead of the event on Sunday, COPP relatives attended Hayling Island.

The commandos were an elite team tasked with scouting beaches prior to major Allied invasions and included Royal Navy veteran John Bowden, who grew up in Portsmouth and Gosport.

There is going to be a free public exhibition at St Mary’s Church in Hayling Island from Monday to Wednesday in honour of the Combined Operations Pilotage and Reconnaissance Parties (COPP). Pic Andrew Griffin

The decorated veteran, who died aged 95 in 2016, risked his life on secretive scouting missions during the Second World War. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal (DSM) and Légion d'Honneur for his service.

He would lay unseen, take notes of the beaches and listen into enemy conversations - just yards away from the Nazi guards.

Photos of the commandos can be seen at the exhibition.

