Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond is urging people to get involved in a public consultation about the future of town and parish councils.

At present, Curdridge Parish Council covers North Whiteley while Whiteley Town Council covers the rest of the town and its centre.

The consultation is looking to decide the local authority structure that will cover the North Whiteley Major Development Area.

Ms Drummond visited the consultation in Whiteley to discuss four future options brought about by development at North Whiteley.

The MP said: ‘My view is Whiteley would best be served by having one town council to speak with a strong voice for its residents and I hope residents will back option 2, which achieves that.’