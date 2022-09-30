Imogen Brooke burst into tears in the dock and thanked jurors after they took just one hour to find her not guilty.

Miss Brooke – who weighed 24 stone at the time – had been accused of pinning her alleged victim down, having sex with him against his will and giving him a lovebite.

Pictured: Imogen Brooke outside Southampton Crown Court. Picture: Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency.

But she told a jury she couldn't have done the two things at once as 'I can't multitask'.

She also claimed she wouldn't have been able to tug him over onto his back in bed as he had said, because 'I'm not Superwoman'.

On her 31st birthday, Miss Brooke was found not guilty of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent following a four day trial.

She had denied the alleged attack which the man- who cannot be named for legal reasons – said occurred at her flat in Southampton.

She told Southampton Crown Court that she is conscious of her weight, meaning she wouldn't have engaged in that sexual position.

She said: ‘No, I'm not comfortable with my body, because I'm bigger than most people.

‘I'm a big girl and I'm not confident of my weight, or any part of my body.’

The jury heard that Miss Brooke going on top during sex would be logistically challenging, as her size has an impact.

She continued: ‘I weigh 22 stone now but at the time I weighed 24 stone.

‘For me to be on top, I have to get on, balance to the side and lift up my belly and put in the penis – but I would (normally) ask them to.

‘But I can't, I don't like my body.’

Miss Brooke told the court that on the night in question, the two – who met online – had returned back to her flat.She said: ‘I let Lexi my dog out, put some onion rings on and put the TV on because that's what I usually do – and because I like food, especially when I've drunk.

‘We sat on the bed and we were kissing and that's when the love-bite happened.’

Miss Brooke said that after kissing she went to check on the food during which time her alleged victim fell asleep.

Miss Brooke continued: ‘After kissing, I went and sorted the onion rings out - I would've checked if there were cooked or needed a bit longer and put mayonnaise on the plate.

‘I ate them all to myself because he was asleep.’

She told the court that the next day she had messaged the man telling him he was '"soundo” – fast asleep – when she returned from the kitchen and had had to eat the onion rings alone.

Ms Audrey Archer, defending, asked whether she had tugged at the man's arm to get him to lie on his back in the lead up to the alleged assault.

She replied: ‘No – I'm not Superwoman.’

When asked if it was true she had been on top for the alleged period of 15 minutes, Miss Brooke said: ‘No, I wouldn't.

‘No, 15 minutes on top, I wouldn't - I'm very lazy. I had no sex on top for any duration.’

Of the lovebite she told the court she couldn't have done that, 'because I can't multitask'.

Addressing the jury, Ms Archer said: ‘If a man is going to to accuse a woman of forcing him to have sex, is he going to suggest (a position) whereby he was behind her?

‘Is he going to suggest one where he is on top of her? That isn't going to add up or make sense with an allegation of forced sex.

‘The only position a man could suggest a woman was in if he was going to suggest he has been forced to have sex with her is one whereby she would have had to be on top of him.’