Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond.

Many veterans continue to struggle with the ‘physical and mental scars’ they endured during the conflict to reclaim the Falkland Islands from the invading Argentine forces, the MP said during the adjournment debate.

The Conservative MP said she was ‘honoured’ to pay tribute to the service personnel who fought in the war, which lasted for 74 days across the summer of 1982.

She said: ‘The war touched every part of the UK including Meon Valley.

‘I was a student during the Falklands conflict and i followed it closely not least because several of my parents’ friends, who I have known most of my childhood, were deeply involved.

‘Two of my constituents – Captain David Hart Dyke and Ian Young – served on HMS Coventry and many will remember hearing of the attack and sinking.

‘What they saw must have affected them for the rest of their lives as they rarely talk about it.’

She added: ‘We must not allow unprovoked aggression to pay, and the Falklands conflict should be a lesson to anyone who tries. We will not forget.’

The adjournment debate on Monday was called by Labour MP Dan Jarvis, a former army officer who served in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

A range of events to commemorate the conflict will be taking place across the city from Friday, June 17 and Sunday June 19, ending with a service at the Square Tower in Old Portsmouth.