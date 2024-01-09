News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Mercedes driver, 45, dies in crash after hitting bridge as police appeal

A Mercedes driver has died in a crash after hitting a bridge, police have said.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jan 2024, 07:44 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 07:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The single vehicle collision happened on Portsmouth Road, Liphook, at around 11.25am on Monday, 8 January. The car, a silver Mercedes, was in collision with a bridge.

READ NOW: Kidnap update

The only occupant of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Bordon, sadly died at the scene. Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. “Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see anything that could help? Do you have dashcam footage?” a statement said.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240010197. Alternatively, go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Related topics:Hampshire