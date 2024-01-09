Mercedes driver, 45, dies in crash after hitting bridge as police appeal
The single vehicle collision happened on Portsmouth Road, Liphook, at around 11.25am on Monday, 8 January. The car, a silver Mercedes, was in collision with a bridge.
The only occupant of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Bordon, sadly died at the scene. Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. “Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see anything that could help? Do you have dashcam footage?” a statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240010197. Alternatively, go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/