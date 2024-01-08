Police investigating a two-car collision and suspected kidnapping have shared an update – as pictures show the extent of damage caused during the incident.

As previously reported, police were called at 11.04pm on Saturday, January 6, to a report of a collision involving two vehicles in Alverstoke, Gosport. It was reported that a white Ford Focus had collided with a building and that a black BMW 1 Series had collided with two pedestrians on Village Road, a man in his 50s and a 16-year-old girl. Both were taken to hospital for treatment and are not in a life-threatening condition. Two males, believed to be teenagers, got out of the Ford Focus and ran in the direction of Western Way.

At around the same time, police were made aware that a short time before, a man had been seen being forced into a white vehicle on Ferrol Road. The vehicle was then seen leaving the area and appeared to be being pursued by a black car. Three people were arrested for dangerous driving and kidnap charges – but have since been released from custody.

These were: a 26-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of kidnap and causing injury by careless/inconsiderate driving; a 20-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of conspiring to kidnap and causing injury by dangerous driving; and a 54-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of conspiring to kidnap, causing injury by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “The 26-year-old man has been bailed with conditions until 7 April while enquiries continue. The 20-year-old man has been released with no further action.

The 54-year-old man has been released and will face no further action in relation to the kidnap allegation, however he remains under investigation for the offences of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.”

Pictures from the scene show damage to a building which houses clothing shop Voluptuous Vintage and an adjacent residential property.

The force is appealling to the public in its investigation to determine what happened in the shocking incident.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation into this incident, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240008533. Alternatively go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

You can also submit information 100% anonymously via Crimestoppers – call 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

