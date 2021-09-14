The annual extravaganza attracted a who’s who of the celebrity world to New York City for an unfamiliar September slot after skipping a year due to the pandemic.
While much was different about this Met Gala, the evening delivered its usual mix of the weird and wonderful with A-listers out in force to celebrate the theme of America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
Kim Kardashian was dressed in a faceless custom ensemble from Balenciaga.
Lil Nas X, the chart-topping rapper, arrived in a gold oversized cape, which he shed to expose gold Versace armour.
Here are 11 of the most outlandish looks from the Met Gala.
