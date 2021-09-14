Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Met Gala: 11 of the most outlandish outfits from the New York fashion show

FROM robot babies to swords and horses, there were plenty of interesting outfits on show at the Met Gala this year.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:24 am

The annual extravaganza attracted a who’s who of the celebrity world to New York City for an unfamiliar September slot after skipping a year due to the pandemic.

While much was different about this Met Gala, the evening delivered its usual mix of the weird and wonderful with A-listers out in force to celebrate the theme of America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Kim Kardashian was dressed in a faceless custom ensemble from Balenciaga.

Lil Nas X, the chart-topping rapper, arrived in a gold oversized cape, which he shed to expose gold Versace armour.

Here are 11 of the most outlandish looks from the Met Gala.

1. Evan Mock

Evan Mock attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Photo: Mike Coppola

2. Grimes

Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Photo: Theo Wargo

3. Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean with a robot baby attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Photo: Theo Wargo

4. Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Photo: Mike Coppola

