Temperatures could hit 35C next week with the Met Office extending its amber warning for extreme heat.

A warning of ‘exceptionally high temperatures’ across the region was in place on Sunday but has now been extended to Monday as the hot weather looks set to continue.

The Met Office said: ‘The Amber warning, which has been issued for Sunday (July 17) and Monday (July 18), highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

‘Temperatures could be in excess of 35C in the southeast, and more widely around 32C within the warning area.

‘These high temperatures could extend further into next week and an extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days.’

Amber warnings are put in place for when the weather is ‘severe’, may cause disruption to day-to-day activities, and could be a potential risk to life.

Pictured: Beach opposite The Hotwalls, in Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The warning is in place over Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville, and across the county.

The increased temperatures may be dangerous for some.

A previous Met Office statement said: ‘Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible during Sunday and could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

‘Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

‘Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.’