Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms in Portsmouth ahead of Victorious Festival

The warning will be in place across parts of Kent, Sussex and Hampshire, including Canterbury, Brighton and Portsmouth, between 7am and midday on Thursday.

READ NOW: In the dock

According to the forecaster, a yellow warning for thunderstorms brings an increased risk of damage to buildings due to lightning strikes and flooding of homes. It said there is a “good chance” driving conditions will be affected, leading to longer journey times, while delays to trains were possible.

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office, posting for the south east region, said for Thursday: “Heavy, thundery showers are possible, especially in the south of the region. However, confidence in the detail is low. Any showers clearing eastwards later. Warm and humid. Maximum temperature 23°C."

For Friday to Sunday the forecaster added: “Sunshine and showers through this period, showers heavy and possibly thundery on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures near or slightly below average.”