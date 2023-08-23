News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms in Portsmouth ahead of Victorious Festival

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in Portsmouth ahead of Victorious Festival, bringing an end to the current dry spell.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 18:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 18:40 BST

The warning will be in place across parts of Kent, Sussex and Hampshire, including Canterbury, Brighton and Portsmouth, between 7am and midday on Thursday.

READ NOW: In the dock

According to the forecaster, a yellow warning for thunderstorms brings an increased risk of damage to buildings due to lightning strikes and flooding of homes. It said there is a “good chance” driving conditions will be affected, leading to longer journey times, while delays to trains were possible.

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Picture: Habibur Rahman.A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office, posting for the south east region, said for Thursday: “Heavy, thundery showers are possible, especially in the south of the region. However, confidence in the detail is low. Any showers clearing eastwards later. Warm and humid. Maximum temperature 23°C."

For Friday to Sunday the forecaster added: “Sunshine and showers through this period, showers heavy and possibly thundery on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures near or slightly below average.”

Victorious Festival 2023 takes place from Friday to Sunday at Southsea Common.

Related topics:PortsmouthMet OfficeKentSussexHampshireBrighton