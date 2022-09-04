Met Office warns of thunderstorms 'disruption' this evening and overnight amid yellow weather warning
THE Met Office has warned of thunderstorms this evening after a yellow weather was issued across the region.
The blustery weather is set to start from 8pm this evening and will remain in place until 4am tomorrow with warnings of ‘localised disruption on Sunday night’.
Read More
The forecaster said: ‘A fine, dry evening, although cloud thickening from the southwest. Heavy blustery showers then spreading north with thunder and hail possible, clearing during the early hours.’
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: Ministers mulling over whether to send HMS Queen Elizabeth to USA after HMS Prince of Wales breakdown
-
2
Royal Navy: aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to leave Portsmouth to replace 'significantly damaged' sister ship HMS Prince of Wales on upcoming USA mission
-
3
Havant MP Alan Mak celebrates marriage in St Faith's Church alongside MP colleagues
-
4
M27 crash sees all traffic held as emergency crews attend incident
-
5
Gosport police celebrate triple arrest at property of men suspected of 17 burglaries between them
Temperatures will remain mild with lows of 16C.
Referring to the weather for Monday, the Met Office added: ‘Early showers easing, then largely fine with warm sunny periods. However cloud may thicken enough to give the odd heavy, perhaps thundery shower. More widespread heavy showers spreading north overnight.’
Tuesday to Thursday is set to be changeable with sunny spells and outbreaks of rain and showers, some of which will be heavy with a risk of thunder.