Met Office warns of thunderstorms 'disruption' this evening and overnight amid yellow weather warning

THE Met Office has warned of thunderstorms this evening after a yellow weather was issued across the region.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 5:12 pm

The blustery weather is set to start from 8pm this evening and will remain in place until 4am tomorrow with warnings of ‘localised disruption on Sunday night’.

The forecaster said: ‘A fine, dry evening, although cloud thickening from the southwest. Heavy blustery showers then spreading north with thunder and hail possible, clearing during the early hours.’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning

Temperatures will remain mild with lows of 16C.

Referring to the weather for Monday, the Met Office added: ‘Early showers easing, then largely fine with warm sunny periods. However cloud may thicken enough to give the odd heavy, perhaps thundery shower. More widespread heavy showers spreading north overnight.’

Tuesday to Thursday is set to be changeable with sunny spells and outbreaks of rain and showers, some of which will be heavy with a risk of thunder.

