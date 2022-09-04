Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blustery weather is set to start from 8pm this evening and will remain in place until 4am tomorrow with warnings of ‘localised disruption on Sunday night’.

The forecaster said: ‘A fine, dry evening, although cloud thickening from the southwest. Heavy blustery showers then spreading north with thunder and hail possible, clearing during the early hours.’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning

Temperatures will remain mild with lows of 16C.

Referring to the weather for Monday, the Met Office added: ‘Early showers easing, then largely fine with warm sunny periods. However cloud may thicken enough to give the odd heavy, perhaps thundery shower. More widespread heavy showers spreading north overnight.’