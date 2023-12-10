A Mexican inspired party is returning to Portsmouth Guildhall next June - with people urged to be quick to secure their tickets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music, food, drink and frivolity will be on display for Fiesta which will feature live mariachi bands and a whole host of party games and competitions plus beer, tequila and cocktails, burritos and nachos and a selection of stalls selling Mexican inspired produce in four hour sessions of Fiesta fun.

READ NOW: Port Solent Christmas market

By popular demand, “The World’s Greatest Mariachi Band” (as quoted by Capital FM’s Roman Kemp) and official band of the Doritos TV commercials, The Mariachis will return to perform pop classics with a Mexican twist at the event on Saturday June 22.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Adobe Stock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 13.5million video views and 500,000 Facebook likes, the authentic South American band has appeared at major festivals including Glastonbury, Wireless and Rewind, appeared on many TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and were support act for Rod Stewart’s UK stadiums tour and Michael Buble’s 2020 UK tour.

Also bringing the party atmosphere will be Mariachi Las Adelitas, Europe’s only all-female mariachi band. Having performed at Mexico’s largest Mariachi festival and for clients that include Disney, Camden Roundhouse, the Mexican and US embassies in London and Salma Hayek’s private Birthday celebration, each of the seven band members is a fantastic instrumentalist delivering the vocal power and clarity of an authentic mariachi band.

With more food, more drink and more party games, a good time is guaranteed at Fiesta with the popular classics of a rodeo bull, giant pinata, cactus hoopla, chilli eating contest and macho nacho challenge all making a triumphant return.

Fiesta is an over 18s only event with a range of Mexican beers and a tequila cocktail menu to sample. There is also a range of non-alcoholic beverages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place over two sessions, 12-4pm and 6-10pm, standard entry includes a souvenir shot glass. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which also includes a tequila shot, a sombrero and reserved front table seating.