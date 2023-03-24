News you can trust since 1877
Michelin Guide: What is a Michelin star? What does it mean if you are listed in the Michelin Guide? When is the Michelin Guide 2023 released? What is a Bib Gourmand?

Being recognised by the Michelin Guide is what many chefs spend their lives working towards – but what is it?

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT

The Michelin Guide has been produced since 1920 by the French tyre company Michelin with the aim of recognising restaurants that serve extremely good food.

Each year the company produces the guide which features some of the most outstanding restaurants and hotels and there is a breakdown to demonstrate who has been blessed with a Michelin star and how many they have received.

What does a Michelin star mean?

Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day meal at a Michellin starred restaurant (above) (photo: Adobe)
Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day meal at a Michellin starred restaurant (above) (photo: Adobe)
Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day meal at a Michellin starred restaurant (above) (photo: Adobe)
A business can receive zero to three stars based on their performance and there is a set criteria that inspectors will consider – the quality of the ingredients used, the mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his or her cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

One star translates to good quality cooking that is consistently served to a high standard and is worth a visit.

If you have the talent to be awarded two Michelin stars it means that you are serving excellent food that is being presented in a unique way and is worth making a detour to visit.

If a restaurant has three stars it means that they are worth making a special trip to visit due to their outstanding quality of food.

This photograph taken on March 2, 2023, shows the 2023's Michelin Red Guide, the oldest European hotels and restaurants reference guide, viewed on a smart-phone screen in Paris. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)
This photograph taken on March 2, 2023, shows the 2023's Michelin Red Guide, the oldest European hotels and restaurants reference guide, viewed on a smart-phone screen in Paris. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)
This photograph taken on March 2, 2023, shows the 2023's Michelin Red Guide, the oldest European hotels and restaurants reference guide, viewed on a smart-phone screen in Paris. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

What is a Bib Gourmand?

The Bib Gourmand, which is named after the Michelin man, Bibendum, was established in 1955 and it appreciates good quality food that has been served at lower prices.

The food has to fall under a maximum price point which is set by the local standards and although it is not a star, this is a brilliant accomplishment.

What does it mean if you are a Michelin guide listed restaurant but do not have a star?

If you are listed in the guide but do not have a star, it means that the chef has been working with good quality ingredients to produce a higher level of dining. It means that you are serving food that is above average but it has not quite reached the level of a star or a bib. Nonetheless it is still an admirable achievement for any eatery.

When will the Michelin Guide 2023 come out?

This year’s Michelin Guide will have a launch party on March 27, 2023 at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire where the restaurants that have been successful in obtaining a Michelin star and a Bib will be revealed.

