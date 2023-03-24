The Michelin Guide has been produced since 1920 by the French tyre company Michelin with the aim of recognising restaurants that serve extremely good food.

Each year the company produces the guide which features some of the most outstanding restaurants and hotels and there is a breakdown to demonstrate who has been blessed with a Michelin star and how many they have received.

What does a Michelin star mean?

A business can receive zero to three stars based on their performance and there is a set criteria that inspectors will consider – the quality of the ingredients used, the mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his or her cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

One star translates to good quality cooking that is consistently served to a high standard and is worth a visit.

If you have the talent to be awarded two Michelin stars it means that you are serving excellent food that is being presented in a unique way and is worth making a detour to visit.

If a restaurant has three stars it means that they are worth making a special trip to visit due to their outstanding quality of food.

What is a Bib Gourmand?

The Bib Gourmand, which is named after the Michelin man, Bibendum, was established in 1955 and it appreciates good quality food that has been served at lower prices.

The food has to fall under a maximum price point which is set by the local standards and although it is not a star, this is a brilliant accomplishment.

What does it mean if you are a Michelin guide listed restaurant but do not have a star?

If you are listed in the guide but do not have a star, it means that the chef has been working with good quality ingredients to produce a higher level of dining. It means that you are serving food that is above average but it has not quite reached the level of a star or a bib. Nonetheless it is still an admirable achievement for any eatery.

