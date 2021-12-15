Military charity Little Troopers spreads Christmas joy as Portsmouth families enjoy festive cinema screening

CHILDREN enjoyed a festive treat this week as Armed Forces families in Portsmouth enjoyed a free screening of The Polar Express.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 11:59 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 12:40 pm

More than 160 people attended the screening of the Christmas film at the Odeon in Port Solent.

It was organised by the military children’s charity, Little Troopers, as part of its annual Christmas Smiles campaign.

From left: Susan Benton 41, Zoe Benton 11, Joshua Benton 13, Daniel Benton 43. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, said: ‘Christmas Smiles is all about bringing smiles to military children, especially those who will have a parent deployed during the holidays.

‘We know there are lots of military children in Portsmouth so it was wonderful to be able to bring lots of these children together and get them excited for Christmas by watching a festive film.’

Little Troopers has also partnered with Build-A-Bear Foundation to distribute 2,000 teddy bears to military families who are separated due to deployment, as well as giving away pantomime tickets, books and other prizes.

Jonny Atterton, 34, with son Lachie Atterton, two. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Martin Roberts 36, Rebecca Roberts, 36, Effy Roberts, five, Elwood Roberts, eight, and Nora Roberts, five. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com
