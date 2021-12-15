Military charity Little Troopers spreads Christmas joy as Portsmouth families enjoy festive cinema screening
CHILDREN enjoyed a festive treat this week as Armed Forces families in Portsmouth enjoyed a free screening of The Polar Express.
More than 160 people attended the screening of the Christmas film at the Odeon in Port Solent.
It was organised by the military children’s charity, Little Troopers, as part of its annual Christmas Smiles campaign.
Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, said: ‘Christmas Smiles is all about bringing smiles to military children, especially those who will have a parent deployed during the holidays.
‘We know there are lots of military children in Portsmouth so it was wonderful to be able to bring lots of these children together and get them excited for Christmas by watching a festive film.’
Little Troopers has also partnered with Build-A-Bear Foundation to distribute 2,000 teddy bears to military families who are separated due to deployment, as well as giving away pantomime tickets, books and other prizes.