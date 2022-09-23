The business park played host to everything miniature, from model boat viewing to racing.

Teams from companies at Lakeside took part in three races of remote-controlled boats, while Eastleigh and District Model Boat Club was there with a display.

Don Summerton, 85, is a member of the model boat club and a keen boat builder.

‘Atmosphere is important, and me and my friends have done this for 38 years, since 1984.’

His friend, Terry Brown, 78, added: ‘It’s amazing how many people came. First, they admire the boats, and then they ask if they can visit us, then maybe build one.’

They feel that 3D printing is the future of model boating. Mr Summerton said: ‘You can print an entire boat in sections and glue them together, but we’ve not yet done it.’

He continued: ‘During Covid, I and several others would lock ourselves in our shed and build models from scratch out of wood. I honestly enjoyed lockdown because of all the uninterrupted building that I got done.’

PJ Waitt is 23 and works at Lakeside. His boat unfortunately capsized during the race.

‘Lakeside has created a community that mixes together work and play,’ he said.

Emma Parkin, 52, from Emsworth managed the event, which also saw a treasure hunt and The Portsmouth Sea Shantymen perform.

‘I felt that the best thing would have to be the model boats. And the singing from some of the boat club members.

‘We’re trying to show that Lakeside goes beyond the offices. We have 130 acres of green and office space, and we’re focusing on wellbeing, environment and community.’

1. The sailors Eastleigh and District boat club members with their model boats Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2. Watching Racing participants with their make shift model boats at Lakeside 5000, Hilsea Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3. Yo ho ho Jay O'Conner wins a prize for best dressed pirate with event organiser, Emma Parkin Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4. On the water Pirate Poppy Stokes near one of the make shift boats made out of coke bottles Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales