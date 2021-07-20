Missing 13-year-old from Southsea found

William was last seen at around 7.55pm on Tuesday, July 20 in the Campbell Road area.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are concerned for his welfare, and are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Cheskin/PA Wire

‘William is described as: white, 5ft 4ins tall, medium build, short mousy brown hair.

‘He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with ‘The Bronx’ written on it, black trousers and black Adidas trainers.’

Hampshire police reported William found by 11.03pm on July 20.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron