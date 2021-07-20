Missing 13-year-old from Southsea found
A 13-year-old from Southsea who was reported missing has been found.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:25 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 10:11 am
William was last seen at around 7.55pm on Tuesday, July 20 in the Campbell Road area.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are concerned for his welfare, and are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for him.
‘William is described as: white, 5ft 4ins tall, medium build, short mousy brown hair.
‘He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with ‘The Bronx’ written on it, black trousers and black Adidas trainers.’
Hampshire police reported William found by 11.03pm on July 20.