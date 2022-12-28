Missing 13-year-old Lyla from Basingstoke found by Hampshire police after disappearing before Christmas
POLICE have found a missing teenager from Basingstoke who was reported missing days before Christmas.
Lyla, 13, from Basingstoke was reported missing after she was last seen on the evening of December 21 in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke.
Officers released a CCTV image in a bid to find the missing girl, but she has now been found.
A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that 13-year-old Lyla, who was missing from Basingstoke, has been found safe.
‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and contacted us with information.’