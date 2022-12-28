Lyla, 13, from Basingstoke was reported missing after she was last seen on the evening of December 21 in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke.

Officers released a CCTV image in a bid to find the missing girl, but she has now been found.

The missing teenager has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that 13-year-old Lyla, who was missing from Basingstoke, has been found safe.