Spinnaker Tower lit up for countdown to Portsmouth Pride. Pic Spinnaker Tower

Portsmouth has been ranked as the second coolest city in the UK, according to travel site Nomads Nation.

The popular travel site – which attracts millions of views on its YouTube channel – praised Portsmouth for ‘packing a whole lot of history’ into the city space.

Attracting praise is the city’s ‘cool up and coming areas’, its railway connections, and the amount of shops, according to a writer for the site.

But Portsmouth is seen as having ‘some sketchy neighbourhoods’, with an 'intimidating’ nightlife and few coworking spaces.

Summing up the city’s culture, a writer for the site said: ‘Portsmouth packs a whole lot of history into a relatively compact city. Set on Portsea Island, the city is home to a historic cathedral, medieval sea defences, and row upon row of heritage houses where – once upon a time – there was a pub on almost every corner.

‘Thinking that Portsmouth sounds good to you? Then you might want to consider living in Southsea.

‘Still affordable but decidedly more upmarket feeling than much of the rest of town, this neighbourhood has good transport connections, trendy bars and good shopping. Alternatively charming Old Portsmouth feels a bit like a fishing village.’

They added: ‘But it’s not all about the historic side to Portsmouth that makes it an interesting place to be: the newer parts of this city make it pretty cool, too.