Missing 6ft 4in man now found, police confirm
A missing man has been found, police have revealed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 20:46 BST
Benjamin Barton, 37, from Southampton, was reported missing after he was last seen at about 1.30pm on Wednesday. He was believed to still be in the Southampton area but it was suggested he could have travelled by train to London.
Benjamin was described as white, about 6ft4in tall with a slim build. He was possibly wearing green cargo trousers.
Police had urged people to call 999 but they have now said he has been found safely.