Missing Aylesbury teenager Charlie, 15, could be somewhere in Hampshire, say police
A teenager who was reported missing to the police could be somewhere in Hampshire.
Yesterday evening, Thames Valley Police launched an appeal following the disappearance of 15-year-old Charlie, pictured.
Charlie is from Aylesbury – a town situated between Oxford and Luton – but officers believe he could now be in the local area.
Posting about his disappearance on Twitter, Aylsebury police said: ‘The 15-year-old is missing from Aylesbury, but has links to Hampshire and Surrey.
‘Charlie is white, about 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.
‘If you see Charlie, please call 999, quoting reference number 43230263825.’