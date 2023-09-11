News you can trust since 1877
Missing boy who travelled to Hampshire from Leeds is found

Police have thanked the public after locating a missing teenager.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Sep 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
Sana, 16, left his home address in Leeds between 4am and 5.30am on September 9 and was believed to have travelled to Hampshire by train, sparking a police appeal to locate him.

However police say he has now been found and have thanked the public for their help.

