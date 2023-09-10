An environmentally-concious shop has opened in Lee-on-the-Solent, specialising in organic children’s clothing

My First Steps opened at 2A Milvil Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, on Thursday, September 7 and the occassion was marked with a visit from Gospoer MP Dame Caroline Dineage. Owner Jan Coupe first became interested in children’s clothing after exploring which fabrics were suitable for her grandsons, who have eczema. She now stocks a variety of organic clothes for children aged four and below, from brands like Pigeon Organics, Ducky Zebra and Little Green Radicals.

Speaking at the shop’s official launch, Jan Coupe said: “I just looked into why different things affected their skin, and a lot of it was to do with colours and things that were in clothing. I started to look at organic clothing, because everything in organic clothing is natural – that’s why we stock organic.

We try to be as eco-friendly as we can. I think it’s the way forward for the world. We all need to think about how to be ethical, I think we all need to be more eco-friendly.

All of the cotton products sold at My First Steps are certified by GOTS – the global organic textiles standard. The shop also stocks a range of toys made from sustainable wood and paper.

Jan added: “We had a smaller shop and we decided we could offer more choice in a bigger store. We love the communityy in Lee - everyone is so friendly.”

You can find out more about the shop by visiting the My First Steps Facebook page. Here are nine pictures from the shop’s opening.

1 . My First Steps Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage officially opened My First Steps, an environmentally friendly children's clothes and toy shop in Lee-on-the-Solent High Street, on Thursday, September 7. Pictured is: (l-r) Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage and Jan Coupe. Picture: Sarah Standing (070923-8214) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

