Poppy the beagle ran way from her home in Stubbington on Friday afternoon, and despite numerous reported sightings has not been tracked down.

As police, council workers and members of the public join the search, the four-year-old’s owners have also turned to The News for help.

Poppy the beagle escaped from her home in Stubbington on Friday afternoon. Picture: Julie Fuge

Julie Fuge said: ‘Poppy is a bit of a Houdini, she’s always getting out and is as cheeky as any other beagle – but she would always come straight back as she’s quite timid, and would wait on the driveway for us.

‘She got out at 4.30pm on Friday and we put an appeal up on social media shortly after.

‘There were loads of apparent sightings of her to begin with, but barely any now so she might have gone to ground, so to speak.’

Poppy, who is microchipped but was not wearing her collar when she escaped, has been sighted around Stubbington Lane, Daedalus Airport, Elmore Angling Club in Lee-on-the-Solent and most recently in Alver Valley.

An appeal on social media has received more than 560 shares at the time of publication, and both Gosport police and Fareham Borough Council have also shared the appeal.

Poppy is apparently nervous, and so anyone who sees her is asked to call Julie immediately, instead of trying to catch the young beagle.

‘My worst fear is that she has been taken by someone,’ Julie added.

‘We are all so worried about her and just want her back home again. All of us are so grateful to everyone who has been sharing the appeal, and those who have been looking for Poppy in person.

‘The poor girl will be terrified herself as well – it’s difficult for all of us.’