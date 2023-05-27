The Worthing-based band, which skyrocketed to stardom in the mid-2010s, has revealed a headline tour to coincide with the release of their new album, Back To The Water Below.

Fans who pre-order the album from the band’s official store will receive access to a pre-sale for tickets, with the general sale beginning on Friday, June 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Blood headlined Victorious Festival two years ago. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-271)

Most Popular

Ben Thatcher said: ‘I think this record was about letting the ideas take us where they needed to go. If there was a song that was calling us to do something that wasn’t typically what we’re known for, that’s where we’re going to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The songs are in charge and if that means having a record that’s quite varied that’s what we’re going to go for, rather than trying to shoehorn everything into the same world. As a result, we’ve made a record that’s a bit of a rollercoaster. It’s everything we could do.’

Mike Kerr added: ‘No-one saw the years of us playing in loads of bands to no-one, that all gets swept under the carpet because the other story is magical and much more wondrous.

‘Luck is where passion meets opportunity. We got our golden ticket and walked out victorious. We were in the right place at the right time, and we have to remember to give ourselves the credit that we didn’t get into this position by winning a quiz show, we put in a serious amount of work.

‘It’s taken us four albums to realise this isn’t luck, we’re good and we’re committed to this.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has announced eight shows for its headline tour, following another Glastonbury performance in June. On October 27, the duo will return to Portsmouth to perform at the Guildhall.

Click here for ticket information and read below for the full tour dates:

October 20 – Manchester O2 Apollo

October 22 – Stockton Globe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 24 – London Eventim Apollo

October 25 – Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

October 26 – Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls

October 27 – Portsmouth Guildhall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 29 – Belfast The Telegraph Building