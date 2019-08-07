Missing French holidaymaker last seen at Portsmouth ferry terminal over 3 weeks ago

THE FAMILY of a French holidaymaker are worried after he failed to return home from a trip to Hampshire.

Robert Piot was last seen on July 13 when he was seen getting into a taxi at the Portsmouth ferry terminal, after getting off a ferry from St Malo, at 6.35pm.

French holidaymaker Robert Piot, 58, was reported missing by his family on July 23 after he failed to return home to France having been on holiday in Hampshire.

Since then extensive enquiries have been made in a bid to trace his movements.

Robert is described as being white, with brown hair, brown eyes and of a medium build.

He was wearing a pair of white jeans with a blue pattern, either a denim shirt or thin denim jacket and was carrying a grey patterned backpack. He was also wearing wrap-around sunglasses.

Police staff investigator Sarah Page said: ‘We know that Robert did not check into the guest house in Southampton where he had booked to stay, so we are trying to find out where he went after getting into the taxi.

‘Despite numerous enquiries we are still trying to locate the taxi driver, so please get in touch if you think this was you, your information could be key to this investigation.

‘Robert may appear quite confused, so if you do think you have seen him please give us a call.

‘He was wearing quite distinctive clothing, captured in the CCTV image from the ferry terminal, so please try to think back over the last few weeks – have you seen anyone matching his description?’

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190258238.