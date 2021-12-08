Missing Gosport man found, police confirm

Leo Cane, 32, was last seen at around 10.15am this morning (December 8) heading into Grove Road park from the direction of Agnew House.

Police have appealed to the public for help. ‘We are concerned for his welfare and are asking the public to report any sightings to us,’ a spokesman said.

Police appeal

The spokesman added: ‘We have a CCTV image of him, which we are releasing with this appeal, which was taken today and shows the clothes he is wearing.

‘If you have seen him, please call 101 quoting incident 612 of today’s date.’

Police have now confirmed he has been found safe.

