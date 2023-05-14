Simon Cardy, 27, was last seen at around 2.05pm yesterday in the New Road area of Havant . ‘We’re concerned for his welfare and have been conducting a number of enquiries to locate him. As part of our efforts we also asking members of the public to please report any sightings to us,’ a police statement said.

Police said Simon enjoys long walks and may walk for miles across the countryside so ‘could be anywhere in the county or may have even left Hampshire’. But the force has announced they have now found him safe and well. ‘We're pleased to confirm that as a direct result of our earlier appeals and the assistance of our brilliant public, we have now located missing Simon,’ Havant police said on social media. ‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and called in.’