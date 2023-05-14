News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Missing Havant man has been found as police toast 'brilliant public'

A Havant man who went missing has been found with police toasting the ‘brilliant public’.

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th May 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 14:36 BST

Simon Cardy, 27, was last seen at around 2.05pm yesterday in the New Road area of Havant. ‘We’re concerned for his welfare and have been conducting a number of enquiries to locate him. As part of our efforts we also asking members of the public to please report any sightings to us,’ a police statement said.

READ NOW: Man shocked to see himself in book

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said Simon enjoys long walks and may walk for miles across the countryside so ‘could be anywhere in the county or may have even left Hampshire’. But the force has announced they have now found him safe and well. ‘We're pleased to confirm that as a direct result of our earlier appeals and the assistance of our brilliant public, we have now located missing Simon,’ Havant police said on social media. ‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and called in.’

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Crime gang break-in

Related topics:HavantHampshire