Missing man found in Portsmouth after 40-strong search team scours woodland around Hilsea
A MISSING man has been found in the north of Portsmouth after a major search operation lasting more than six hours.
The 40-year-old, believed to be from Hilsea, was located by a member of the public on Portsdown Hill at about 11.20pm last night.
Police called on 40 volunteers from Hampshire Search and Rescue, along with four dog teams, in order to scour Foxes Forest at 6.30pm yesterday.
The man was found ‘alive and well’, according to a spokesman from the search and rescue organisation.
He said: ‘There was some intel that he would be in Foxes Forest.
‘He was found on Portsdown Hill – a member of the public saw someone and reported it to the police.
‘It is always good when we find someone alive and well.
‘Thank you to everyone who helped with the search – we had a really good turnout.
‘We had 40 people help and they came from all over Hampshire.’