Portsmouth firm Anglepoise creates new collection to raise funds for National Trust

Anglepoise has created a new collection to raise funds for the National Trust

The Anglepoise collection comprises three lights – a table, a desk, and a floor lamp in a new sage green colour – and will launch in autumn 2021.

It is based on the firm's Original 1227 collection and the design team has drawn on the natural world for inspiration when picking its colour.

A view from the garden of the exterior of The Homewood, Surrey. The Homewood is a Modernist house built in 1938 by architect Patrick Gwynne.

Adam Wade, technical director at Anglepoise, which is based in the Railway Triangle in Farlington, said: ‘We know that National Trust members and visitors care deeply for the natural world, so we wanted to keep the essence of our Original 1227 but add a colour that reflected nature. But it had to be exactly right and with our sage green treatment we have something that is soothing and fresh, modern yet timeless and neutral whilst interesting.’

Michaela Davies, brand licensing manager at the National Trust, said: ‘Green, as a colour and philosophy is at the heart of everything we do. We care for 500 places, including 250,000 hectares of countryside.

‘Accessing these spaces has meant so much to so many, particularly in the past year, and we are thrilled that this collection will generate income to help us care for these special places for everyone forever and shine a light on some of the lesser known architectural gems.’

Through sales generated from the collection, Anglepoise will contribute a minimum of £15,000 to the National Trust in 2021. The funds raised will help support restoration works at The Homewood, a modernist villa designed by architect Patrick Gwynne and gifted to the National Trust in 1999.

Simon Terry, managing director at Anglepoise said: ‘From decorative items and humble artefacts in the home through to the historic pieces in the National Trust’s collection, we all love to appreciate beauty.

‘Anglepoise is unique because it is both a tool for illuminating our treasures as well as a much-loved companion in the home, itself responsible for sparking joy and creativity. It is no wonder we find our lamps are often passed down from generation to generation.

‘We share the National Trust’s care and passion for looking after treasured objects, places and landscapes. With this collaboration we want to shine a light on what we think is a hidden treasure trove of design - The Homewood - and generate funds that will help restore and maintain aspects of this incredibly special house and its wonderful grounds for future generations.’

The Anglepoise + National Trust range will be available exclusively from Anglepoise.com and John Lewis from September, starting at £139 for the mini table lamp, £239 for the desk lamp and £299 for the floor lamp.

