A missing man from the Isle of Wight who was believed to be in Fareham or Swanwick has been found following a police appeal.

Dean Brewer, 38, from Ryde, has now been located after police released a picture of him when asking for the public’s help.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Following our earlier appeals, we can confirm that Dean from Ryde has now been located. Thank you to everyone who supported our appeals and efforts to locate him.”