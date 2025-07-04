Missing man from Isle of Wight who was believed to be in Fareham or Swanwick found following police appeal

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:09 BST
A missing man from the Isle of Wight who was believed to be in Fareham or Swanwick has been found following a police appeal.

Dean Brewer, 38, from Ryde, has now been located after police released a picture of him when asking for the public’s help.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Following our earlier appeals, we can confirm that Dean from Ryde has now been located. Thank you to everyone who supported our appeals and efforts to locate him.”

