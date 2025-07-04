Missing man from Isle of Wight who was believed to be in Fareham or Swanwick found following police appeal
A missing man from the Isle of Wight who was believed to be in Fareham or Swanwick has been found following a police appeal.
Dean Brewer, 38, from Ryde, has now been located after police released a picture of him when asking for the public’s help.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.