Missing man from Isle of Wight thought to be in Fareham or Swanwick

Police are looking for a missing man from the Isle of Wight who is thought to be in Fareham or Swanwick.

Dean Brewer | Hants police

Hampshire police has released a picture of Dean Brewer, 38, from Ryde.

He is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall with short brown hair. Dean is believed to be wearing dark Under Armour cargo trousers, a dark t-shirt, and white Nike Air Max trainers with yellow detailing.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, call 999 quoting reference 44250287584.