Missing man James Ward from Southampton found after Hampshire police appeal

James Ward, 61, had last been seen around 11am yesterday in Kanes Hill.
A police appeal for information about his whereabouts was launched after officers and his family grew increasingly concerned about his condition.
James has now been found and police wish to thank the public for sharing the appeal, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’