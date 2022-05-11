Missing man James Ward from Southampton found after Hampshire police appeal

James Ward, 61, had last been seen around 11am yesterday in Kanes Hill.

A police appeal for information about his whereabouts was launched after officers and his family grew increasingly concerned about his condition.

Police have thanked the public for their response to a missing person appeal. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

James has now been found and police wish to thank the public for sharing the appeal, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.