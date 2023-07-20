Missing man thought to have been in Portsmouth found after disappearing last week

Jacek Muszynski disappeared last Friday (July 14). Police carried out extensive enquiries and searches to find the 63-year-old, of Southampton.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary report that Jacek has now been found. The force said on Twitter: “You may have seen an appeal we shared to locate Jacek from Southampton, who had been reported missing earlier in the week.

Jacek Muszynski has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

“We are pleased to update you that he has been found.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.