Missing man thought to have been in Portsmouth found after disappearing last week

A missing man who was thought to have been in Portsmouth has been found.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST

Jacek Muszynski disappeared last Friday (July 14). Police carried out extensive enquiries and searches to find the 63-year-old, of Southampton.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary report that Jacek has now been found. The force said on Twitter: “You may have seen an appeal we shared to locate Jacek from Southampton, who had been reported missing earlier in the week.

Jacek Muszynski has now been found. Picture: Habibur RahmanJacek Muszynski has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman
“We are pleased to update you that he has been found.”

