Missing man’s body found almost exactly a year after he disappeared, police confirm

A missing man’s body has been found almost exactly a year after he was last seen.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Aug 2023, 19:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 19:11 BST

Police have confirmed Grant Maddocks’ body has been found – with the force not treating the death as suspicious.

Mr Maddocks, 52, disappeared from Winchester on August 5 last year, sparking posters and police appeals across Hampshire.

Now just over a year on from when he vanished, police said they have identified a body as Mr Maddocks. A police spokesman said: “A body found as part of our search for missing Grant Maddocks has now been confirmed as his as part of our formal identification processes.

“His family have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

