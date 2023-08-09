Missing man’s body found almost exactly a year after he disappeared, police confirm

Police have confirmed Grant Maddocks’ body has been found – with the force not treating the death as suspicious.

Mr Maddocks, 52, disappeared from Winchester on August 5 last year, sparking posters and police appeals across Hampshire.

Now just over a year on from when he vanished, police said they have identified a body as Mr Maddocks. A police spokesman said: “A body found as part of our search for missing Grant Maddocks has now been confirmed as his as part of our formal identification processes.