Missing Portsmouth girl, 13, who didn't come home from school has been found

A teenage girl who did not return home after school yesterday afternoon has been found.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Lylie, aged 13, from Landport, Portsmouth, was last seen at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning (September 26) in Commercial Road.

Lylie’s mother Daisy Allen said her daughter had “gone off the radar” and the behaviour was out of character. She added that Lylie has failed to return home from school on a previous occasion but was found within the hour.

Daisy added: “For her to be gone all night – it’s not like her.”

A post from Missing Adults and Children in the UK on The Pompey Bible confirmed the girl had been found. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson also said the girl had been located.

