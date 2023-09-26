Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lylie, aged 13, from Landport, Portsmouth, was last seen at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning (September 26) in Commercial Road.

Lylie’s mother Daisy Allen said her daughter had “gone off the radar” and the behaviour was out of character. She added that Lylie has failed to return home from school on a previous occasion but was found within the hour.

Missing Lylie has been found

Daisy added: “For her to be gone all night – it’s not like her.”