Missing Portsmouth man who police are "extremely concerned" for is found
Police have found a missing Portsmouth man.
David Watts was last seen in Portsmouth at around 10.00am on Saturday 10 February. He had been at home and was seen on Cardiff Road before he was seen at the Premiere Store on Garrison Hill in Droxford at around 5:45pm on Saturday.
"We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance," a police statement had said.
The 55-year-old has now been found, the force confirmed.