Missing Portsmouth man who police are "extremely concerned" for is found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CCTV of David Watts. Pic: Hants police

David Watts. Pic Hants police

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Watts was last seen in Portsmouth at around 10.00am on Saturday 10 February. He had been at home and was seen on Cardiff Road before he was seen at the Premiere Store on Garrison Hill in Droxford at around 5:45pm on Saturday.

"We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance," a police statement had said.