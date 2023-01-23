Missing Portsmouth pensioner found following police appeal to public for help

Elizabeth Harvest, 78, disappeared at around 10.15am yesterday morning in the Cranleigh Avenue area. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said yesterday officers conducted extensive enquiries to find her and urged the public to report any sightings of her.

Police reported Elizabeth was found yesterday. A statement said: ‘We wanted to updated you that missing Elizabeth has been located. Thank you for your help in sharing our appeal.’

Elizabeth Harvest has been found after going missing yesterday. Picture: Habibur Rahman

