News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Missing Portsmouth pensioner found following police appeal to public for help

A PENSIONER who went missing in Portsmouth has now been found.

By Steve Deeks
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Elizabeth Harvest, 78, disappeared at around 10.15am yesterday morning in the Cranleigh Avenue area. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said yesterday officers conducted extensive enquiries to find her and urged the public to report any sightings of her.

READ NOW: Person hit by train

Hide Ad

Police reported Elizabeth was found yesterday. A statement said: ‘We wanted to updated you that missing Elizabeth has been located. Thank you for your help in sharing our appeal.’

Elizabeth Harvest has been found after going missing yesterday. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

PensionerPortsmouthPompeyTwitter