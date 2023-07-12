James Hayward, 80, disappeared at 10.15am this morning in the Southsea area. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary urged anyone who knew about James’ whereabouts to reach out to them.

The force have reported that he has now been found. ‘You may recall our appeal in relation to a missing 80-year-old man from Portsmouth yesterday afternoon,’ Portsmouth Police said.

‘We are pleased to tell you he has now been located.’

James Hayward has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

