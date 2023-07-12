News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Missing Southsea man, 80, found by police after concerns were raised about his welfare

An elderly man from Southsea who went missing has been found after there were growing concerns for his welfare
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST

James Hayward, 80, disappeared at 10.15am this morning in the Southsea area. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary urged anyone who knew about James’ whereabouts to reach out to them.

The force have reported that he has now been found. ‘You may recall our appeal in relation to a missing 80-year-old man from Portsmouth yesterday afternoon,’ Portsmouth Police said.

‘We are pleased to tell you he has now been located.’

James Hayward has now been found. Picture: Habibur RahmanJames Hayward has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman
James Hayward has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

READ NOW: Nightclub sex attacks

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouthHampshireFacebookTwitterPompey