Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement at the time: ‘We have arrested a man following a number of sexual assaults reported to us over the weekend in Portsmouth.

Five women were sexually assaulted inside Pryzm nightclub on Easter Monday. Pictured: A police officer outside the nightclub on December 17, 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We received reports from four 18-year-old women and a 19-year-old woman that they had been touched inappropriately inside Pryzm nightclub in the early hours of Monday, April 10.

‘A 27-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in police custody at the current time. We would like to reassure our residents that we take all reports of sexual assault very seriously.’

The man, who was bailed to appear back before police today (July 11) remains under suspicion, police have said. His bail date has been extended to an unknown future date as the force takes advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

More information on how to report sexual assaults and rapes, and on the support available, can be found on the police website.

