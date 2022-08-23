News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Missing Stubbington man found by police since disappearing yesterday

POLICE have found a missing man.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 8:11 am

Leigh Simpson, 37, from Stubbington, was last seen at around 4.30pm on Monday walking along Northways, Stubbington, before reaching Gosport Road.

His family and police were ‘very concerned’ for his welfare, but he has now been found.

Read More

Read More
Three man arrested after crashing into elderly motorist, 78, in Portchester and ...
Leigh Simpson has been found by police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Most Popular

A police statement said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that missing Leigh Simpson has now been located.

‘As always, thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

PolicePortsmouthPompeyTwitterFacebook