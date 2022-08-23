Missing Stubbington man found by police since disappearing yesterday
POLICE have found a missing man.
Leigh Simpson, 37, from Stubbington, was last seen at around 4.30pm on Monday walking along Northways, Stubbington, before reaching Gosport Road.
His family and police were ‘very concerned’ for his welfare, but he has now been found.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Rape of woman during early hours in Portsmouth launches police hunt for vicious predator in grey tracksuit
-
2
Gosport family calls for justice after beloved dog tragically ran over and killed by speeding van in 'shocking' collision
-
3
Fareham paedophile Warren Bone found by police and charged after being on the run
-
4
Dawid Such murder investigation: Martin David Bell charged with murder after man, 19, found dead by police in Southampton
-
5
Southsea man arrested for drink driving and causing 'serious' injury by dangerous driving after colliding with two pedestrians
A police statement said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that missing Leigh Simpson has now been located.
‘As always, thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.