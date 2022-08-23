Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh Simpson, 37, from Stubbington, was last seen at around 4.30pm on Monday walking along Northways, Stubbington, before reaching Gosport Road.

His family and police were ‘very concerned’ for his welfare, but he has now been found.

Leigh Simpson has been found by police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A police statement said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that missing Leigh Simpson has now been located.

‘As always, thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.’

