Missing teenager, 15, could be in Portsmouth, according to Hampshire police
A TEENAGER who has been missing for almost two weeks could well be in the Portsmouth area, according to police.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched an appeal following the disappearance of 15-year-old Dex, who was last seen on Monday, November 14.
Dex is white, 5ft 9in tall with short, dark brown hair.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘He is believed to be in the Portsmouth area and has been missing since November 14. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please call 999 with reference number 44220463452.’
People can now also submit information to the police online by following this link.