Missing Waterlooville teenager has been found 

A MISSING teenager has been found after police launched an urgent appeal to find her.

Millie-Mae Hill, 19, has now been located and officers have thanked people who ‘kept an eye out’ for her.

Hampshire Police tweeted: ‘We're pleased to say missing Millie-Mae Hill has been found. Many thanks to those who shared our post about her and kept an eye out.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

READ MORE: Here’s how hot it got on Good Friday

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

READ MORE: Are you in our hot weather gallery from Portsmouth?

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone.

To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.