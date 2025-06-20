Missing woman found by police after Waterlooville hunt
A missing woman was found after a dramatic search in Waterlooville.
Police were seen in Hulbert Road on Wednesday around 8pm with a female who had gone missing.
An eyewitness said the woman was seen “curled up on a verge” as officers attended to her. A car was also spotted nearby with people watching on. “A police officer was laying down beside her and another one was standing by her,” the local said.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were in the area for a missing person who was safely located.”