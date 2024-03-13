Missing yachtsman found stuck in his cabin following "intensive search", Coastguard says
Concerns were raised for the vessel and its sole occupant after it did not return to Dell Quay in Chichester Harbour on Sunday (March 10) as scheduled.
Working with the Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team, Hayling Lifeboat and Coastguard Helicopter "Rescue 175", the Selsey Coastguard Team conducted an “intensive search” of the Chichester Harbour area.
Eventually, coastguard teams tracked the yachtsman’s phone to an area in the Newport area of the Isle of Wight and the Selsey team was asked to stand down. Proceeding to the Isle of Wight, the other teams continued the search and eventually found the vessel.
On board, they found the yachtsman trapped in his cabin, stuck between its fixtures and fittings. With help from paramedics, the man was eventually freed and returned to shore for treatment.