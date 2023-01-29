George O’Shaughnessy from Fareham, who died in 2019, benefitted from music therapy while being treated in Bristol towards the end of his life which prompted his parents to start their charity George’s Rockstars. They have since fundraising events each January with music and other entertainment on the weekend nearest George’s birthday. Money raised will help more children access the treatment.

George’s mum and charity co-founder Any O’Shaughnessy said: ‘It's a privilege really to be able to help children like him and bring any kind of good memories to children’s families.

Amy, Isabella and Craig O'Shaughnessy Picture: Keith Woodland

‘This is always a hard time to fundraise, especially with the cost of living and stuff like that, so it's amazing that people come out and want to do something for a good cause.

‘It's a good thing to bring something that's quite a sad occasion and use it to help other people at the same time.

Performers at the event on Saturday, January 28, included Winchester School band Rubik's Cube, Rocksteady Music, Cascade Vocal Group, Daniel Ash, and the George’s Rockstars house band featuring George’s dad Craig on drums.

Dan Turner sings at the event Picture: Keith Woodland

Amy said that music therapy was the highlight of George’s week during his time in hospital.

She added: ‘We spent a lot of time in Southampton and Portsmouth hospitals and they didn’t have music therapy so we wanted to do something positive in George’s memory and we set the charity up to start music therapy locally. A music therapist goes around with a big trolley of instruments and it means that kids can make some music and they can also use it as a way to express how they’re feeling.’

Last year, the charity helped over 400 children at the Queen Alexandra Hospital and Amy hopes to expand their reach this year. The charity has now hosted four concerts - including one virtually during the pandemic - on the weekend closest to George’s birthday January 30.

The British Association for Music Therapy, which advocates for it’s widespread use, states that its uses range from ‘helping new born babies develop healthy bonds with their parents, to offering vital, sensitive and compassionate palliative care at the end of life.’

Poppy Thomson rides Princess the Unicorn led by Claire Ward Picture: Keith Woodland

