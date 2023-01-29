Sean Porter, 44, is from North Boarhunt, but he could be in Portsmouth, or may have travelled further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: ‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Sean to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Sean Porter, 44, from North Boarhunt is wanted by Hampshire Picture: Hampshire police

Sean is white, around 5ft 6in and of average build.