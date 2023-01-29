Sean Porter from North Boarhunt is wanted by police for recall to prison
A wanted man is being hunted by police.
Sean Porter, 44, is from North Boarhunt, but he could be in Portsmouth, or may have travelled further afield.
A police spokesman said: ‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Sean to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’
Sean is white, around 5ft 6in and of average build.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is can call 101, quoting reference 44220450112.